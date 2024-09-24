Trump says that Zelensky wants Harris to win the US presidential election

The US presidential candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump said that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky wants the victory of the Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris in the elections.

Trump said this during the election campaign in Pennsylvania, Reuters reports.

"He so wants them to win these elections, but I would do it differently — I will work peacefully," the politician added.

The teams of Zelensky and Harris have not yet reacted to Trumpʼs words, and Trump has not revealed the details of his "peace plan" regarding the war in Ukraine. However, he repeated that in the event of his victory in the presidential elections, he will call Putin Zelensky and urge them to conclude a peace agreement.

Volodymyr Zelensky is currently in the US and plans to meet with US President Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, but according to people close to Trump, the meeting has not yet been scheduled.

At these meetings, the Ukrainian president must present a victory plan, which includes security guarantees and the provision of modern weapons. Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that US aid to Ukraine is a waste of money, and refused to say that he wants Ukraine to win.

At a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump called Zelensky "the biggest traveling salesman in history," because he allegedly always leaves the States with $60 billion. Presumably, he is referring to the $61 billion aid package for Ukraine, which the United States approved at one time in April 2024.

Elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. Donald Trump became the Republican candidate in mid-July and presented his vice-presidential candidate James David Vance. Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine and says that Kyiv will have to cede some territories for a ceasefire.

Incumbent Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic nominee, but after an unsuccessful debate with Trump in June, he came under fire and pressure from the leaders and donors of the US Democratic Party. So on July 21, Biden officially announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate.

On August 21, Harris became the official candidate of the Democratic Party. Her vice-presidential candidate is Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, known for his support of Ukraine and sharp criticism of Trump and Vance.