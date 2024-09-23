Denmark allocates €16 million to Ukraine for energy restoration

The Danish government will allocate 130 million Danish kroner (over €16 million) to support the energy system of Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Climate, Energy and Communal Services of Denmark, Lars Aagaard, during a meeting within the working group of G7 countries on energy security of Ukraine.

This is one of Denmarkʼs largest contributions to the energy sector of Ukraine. Among other things, funds will be allocated for the purchase of equipment and spare parts for it.

"We have to do everything possible to make the Ukrainian energy system as strong as possible," said Lars Aagaard.

Since March 2024, Russia has destroyed about 80% of Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure, excluding nuclear power plants. In the summer, the attacks led to massive blackouts.