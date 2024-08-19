The Danish government has informed about a new aid package for Ukraine worth almost $116 million

The Danish government has informed about a new aid package for Ukraine worth approximately DKK 783 million (almost $116 million). The funds will go to Ukraineʼs military needs both in the short-term and in the long-term.

This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.

The state allocates money for the purchase of new military equipment through the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex and international partners.

"Putin continues brutal and bloody attacks on Ukrainians. It is extremely important that Denmark continues to support Ukraine so that it can defend itself. This twentieth package of military support was drawn up based on the wishes and needs of Kyiv. He will support Ukraine both in the short term and in the coming years," Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

This aid package includes, among other things, an increase in the poolʼs defense industry by 300 million Danish kroner (over $44 million) in 2024. Also this year, Denmark will allocate an additional 112 million Danish kroner ($16.5 million) to finance purchases through Ukrainian defense enterprises.

"Denmark is and will remain one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine. We constantly show that if there is a will, there will be an opportunity," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

For operational and security reasons, detailed information about the full contents of the aid package is not being disclosed.