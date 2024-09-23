The air defense repelled an attack by drones and missiles at night. The main points

On the night of September 23, two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and four Shahed-type attack UAVs flew into the airspace of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Three Russian drones were shot down as a result of the combat work of air defense fighters in the Sumy region.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The Sumy Regional Military Administration thanked the local anti-aircraft fighters for their combat work, which destroyed the enemy drones.

Another unmanned aerial vehicle and two guided air missiles did not reach their targets due to active anti-aircraft missile defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The day before, on the night of September 22, air defense shot down 71 Shahed attack drones.