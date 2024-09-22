Air defense shot down 71 Shahed attack drones at night

On the night of September 22, the Russian invaders launched 80 Shahed attack drones and two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles over Ukraine. Air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 71 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russians launched missiles from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region, and drones from Yeisk and Kursk (Russia).

The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

They managed to shoot down 71 drones, another six were lost in location thanks to the work of EW.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.