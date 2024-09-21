The General Staff confirmed attacks on two military arsenals of the Russian Federation. One of them had ammunition from the DPRK

Defense forces of Ukraine hit two military arsenals of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, fires broke out there, ammunition detonated.

The information about the attacks was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

At night, Ukrainian troops attacked the "Tikhoretsk" warehouse in the Krasnodar Territory. This object is one of the three largest ammunition storage bases of the occupiers and is one of the key ones in the logistics system of the Russian troops. Local authorities and Russian Telegram channels previously wrote about the detonation at this warehouse.

According to the General Staff, at the time of the attack, another echelon was standing on the territory of the arsenal, which delivered at least 2,000 tons of ammunition, including from the DPRK.

The Podlit radar station, which detected air targets in the direction of the arsenal, was also attacked.

In addition, the SBU struck the 23rd arsenal of the main artillery department of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation near the settlement of Oktyabrskyi, Tver region.

"Babel" sources in the SBU noted that artillery and missile weapons for operational-tactical missile systems "Iskander" and tactical missile systems "Point-U" were stored there.

After the arrival of the drones, detonation began at the warehouse, and five sources of fire were recorded.

SBU drones also hit the infrastructure of the Shaykovka military airfield in the Kaluga region of Russia. TU-22M strategic aircraft are stationed there, which regularly fire at Ukraine.