At night, drones attacked a warehouse with ammunition in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation

At night, drones attacked a warehouse with munitions in the village of Kamʼyany, Tikhoretsky District, Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. Fire and detonation continue there. The Governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratiev, announced the evacuation of local residents to neighboring villages.

Two military units are located in the village: military unit 57229-41 and military unit 01704. The local authorities claim that the fire and detonation in the village started due to the alleged fall of fragments of a downed drone. Also, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the destruction of 101 drones: 53 were allegedly shot down over the Bryansk region, 18 — in the Krasnodar region, 16 — over the waters of the Sea of Azov, 5 — over the territory of the Kaluga region, three each — over the Tver and Belgorod regions, one each — over Smolensk, Kursk and the annexed Crimea.

As OSINT specialists noticed, the attacked warehouse was old, did not have protection according to modern standards, and most of the ammunition was stored there in the open air. Probably because it was being prepared for shipment by trucks and trains.

Also, for the second time in a week, drones probably attacked Toropets in the Tver region of the Russian Federation. Local residents and telegram channels reported the fire and the sounds of explosions. Allegedly, they attacked the 23 GRAU arsenal in the village of Oktyabrske, Tver region.

On September 18, drones attacked a military unit in the Toropets district of the Tver region of the Russian Federation. As sources in the Security Service of Ukraine told Babel, drones of the SBU and Defense Forces destroyed the warehouse of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the city of Toropets. The warehouse stored missiles intended for the "Iskander" and "Tochka-U" complexes, anti-aircraft missiles and artillery ammunition. After the arrival of Ukrainian drones, a powerful detonation began.