Babel sources: SBU and the Defense Forces drones hit a warehouse with missiles to “Iskander” and “Tochka-U” in Russia

The SBU and the Defense Forcesʼ drones liquidated a warehouse with missiles and aerial bombs in the Tver region of Russia.

This was reported to Babel by sources in SBU.

The headquarters of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the city of Toropets came under attack.

The warehouse stored missiles intended for the "Iskander" and "Tochka-U" complexes, anti-aircraft missiles and artillery ammunition. After the arrival of Ukrainian drones, a powerful detonation began.

"SBU, together with its colleagues from the Defense Forces, continues to methodically reduce the enemyʼs missile potential, which it uses to destroy Ukrainian cities. We are working further to organize a similar ʼpictureʼ at other Russian military facilities that are working for the war against Ukraine," said a source in SBU.