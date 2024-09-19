Ex-Commissioner for Human Rights Denisova commented on the accusation of unreliable declaration

Former Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova reacted to accusations of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) of illegal enrichment and signs of unreliable declaration. She says that she submitted everything on time and according to the law.
Denisova stated this in a comment to Suspilne.
"I can say only one thing: there is a presumption of innocence. It is the duty of all accusers to prove such information. I submitted all declarations for all years on time in full and in accordance with the law. And thatʼs why I canʼt comment on anything else now,” Denisova said.
- On Wednesday, September 18, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) found signs of illegal enrichment of almost 10 million hryvnias in Lyudmila Denisova and signs of unreliable declaration of more than 32.4 million hryvnias. The police opened a case.
- On May 31, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Lyudmila Denisova from the post of ombudsman. The reason is dissatisfaction with her work in the position, in particular with regard to the organization of humanitarian corridors, the protection and exchange of prisoners, opposition to the deportation of adults and children from the occupied territories. All these issues were forced to be solved by former Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. Denisova herself stated that she did not deal with these issues, as she did not have the appropriate authority.