Ex-Commissioner for Human Rights Denisova commented on the accusation of unreliable declaration

Former Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova reacted to accusations of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) of illegal enrichment and signs of unreliable declaration. She says that she submitted everything on time and according to the law.

Denisova stated this in a comment to Suspilne.

"I can say only one thing: there is a presumption of innocence. It is the duty of all accusers to prove such information. I submitted all declarations for all years on time in full and in accordance with the law. And thatʼs why I canʼt comment on anything else now,” Denisova said.