The MP Mariana Bezuhla was dismissed from the post of deputy head of the defense committee. Instead, she was transferred to the Committee on Foreign Policy.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

252 MPs were pro.

After her release, Bezuhla wrote that "her struggle will not only not decrease, but will also take on an international character."

Mariana Bezuhla Facebook / «Бабель»

In July, Bezuhla left the "Servant of the People" faction. She was dissatisfied with the work of the Committee on National Security and wrote that her departure from the faction occurred against the background of "an open conflict with the Committee based on criticism of the military leadership and the law on mobilization", after which she was "attacked by members of the ʼnativeʼ faction."

What preceded

On January 11, 2024, Mariana Bezuhla informed about her intention to leave the “Servant of the People” party and faction. Then she noted that "she does not need a weak faction and a party in the war."

This happened against the background of the scandal related to Bezuhlaʼs posts on Facebook, which related to the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi (in particular, the member of parliament wrote that Zaluzhnyi did not provide a war plan for 2024, therefore the military leadership of Ukraine "must go"). They also wanted to recall Bezuhla from the post of deputy chairman of the committee on national security, defense and intelligence.

On February 6, Bezuhla declared that she had been expelled from the "Servant of the People" party — the partyʼs head Olena Shulyak accepted her resignation.