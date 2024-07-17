Maryana Bezuhla left the Servant of the People faction in the parliament

Member of parliament Maryana Bezuhla left the Servant of the People parliamentary faction. She did it at her own request, and then published a video in which Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Oleksandr Korniienko reads the corresponding announcement.

Before that, Maryana Bezuhla wrote that she had sent a statement about leaving the faction "finally". In her post, she expressed dissatisfaction with the work of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

"After my already open conflict with the Committee on the basis of criticism of the military leadership and the law on mobilization, I received the biggest attacks from members of the "native" faction," the deputy added.

What preceded this

On January 11, 2024, Maryana Bezuhla announced her intention to leave the Servant of the People party and faction. Then she noted that "she does not need a weak faction and a party in the war."

This happened against the background of the scandal related to Bezuhlaʼs posts on Facebook, which related to the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi (in particular, the member of parliament wrote that Zaluzhnyi did not provide a war plan for 2024, therefore the military leadership of Ukraine "must go"). They also wanted to recall Bezuhla from the post of deputy chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.