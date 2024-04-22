Mariana Bezuhla stated that she will remain in the “Servant of the People” faction

The MP Mariana Bezuhla informed that she decided to remain a member of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction.

"I decided to stay with the [”Servant of the People”] faction so as not to let the president down in difficult times. It would be possible to make a scandal, and demand only me to be released, but for what? We were asked not to complicate an already difficult situation," noted Bezuhla.

She added that she "like not everything," but she will try to improve what she can. She emphasized that she will not return to the "Servant of the People" party.