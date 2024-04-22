Mariana Bezuhla stated that she will remain in the “Servant of the People” faction

The MP Mariana Bezuhla informed that she decided to remain a member of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction.
"I decided to stay with the [”Servant of the People”] faction so as not to let the president down in difficult times. It would be possible to make a scandal, and demand only me to be released, but for what? We were asked not to complicate an already difficult situation," noted Bezuhla.
She added that she "like not everything," but she will try to improve what she can. She emphasized that she will not return to the "Servant of the People" party.
What preceded
On January 11, 2024, Mariana Bezuhla informed about her intention to leave the Servant of the People party and faction. Then she noted that "she does not need a weak faction and party in the war."
This happened against the background of the scandal related to Bezuhlaʼs posts on Facebook, which concerned the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi (in particular, the member of parliament wrote that Zaluzhnyi did not provide a war plan for 2024, therefore the military leadership of Ukraine "must go"). They also wanted to recall Bezuhla from the post of deputy chairman of the committee on national security, defense and intelligence.
On February 6, Bezuhla informed that she had been expelled from the "Servant of the People" party — the partyʼs head Olena Shulyak accepted her resignation. At the same time, as of the end of March, the Presidium of the Verkhovna Rada has not received the deputyʼs application to leave the “Servant of the People” faction, the MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported. Bezuhla herself claimed that she was "not formally released."