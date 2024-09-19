The MP Andriy Odarchenko was declared an international wanted man — he had previously traveled abroad illegally

The MP from "Servant of the People" Andriy Odarchenko, who is suspected of trying to bribe the ex-head of State Reconstruction Mustafa Nayem, was declared an international wanted man. The day before, it became known that he had illegally left the country.

This became known from the broadcast of the session of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

According to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), the MPʼs Mercedes is on the spot, but the driver lives in the apartment. He explained that since September 17, Odarchenko has not been at home, he does not know where he is, the deputy has not been contacted.

According to border guards, Odarchenko did not officially cross the border. Although NABU claimed on September 18 that the MP had illegally left Ukraine.

The prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) added that the MP boasted on NABU records to the ex-head of the Reconstruction Agency Nayem that he "solves all issues at customs, at all levels." The prosecutor suggests that he used these connections to leave.

Odarchenkoʼs lawyers consider the request for an international search to be premature. They said that the prosecutor did not include operative information that Odarchenko is really abroad. The defense adds that Odarchenkoʼs family lives in Transcarpathia, so detectives should check if he is there.

Before his disappearance, Odarchenko left his three mobile phones in the car and asked the driver to charge them in the apartment. He said that he would get to the parliament himself and return after the meeting — but he did not return.

Odarchenkoʼs case

On November 21, 2023, the MP Andriy Odarchenko was informed of the suspicion of an attempt to bribe the then head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of the Infrastructure of Ukraine Mustafa Nayem. This is a bribe in Bitcoin cryptocurrency equivalent to $50 000.

According to the investigation, the MP offered a bribe for the adoption by the interdepartmental working group of a decision on the allocation of funds from the fund for the elimination of the consequences of armed aggression to repair the buildings of the university in which the peopleʼs elected official holds the position of rector (the contract has already been terminated). Odarchenko is named the rector of the State Biotechnology University.

Already on November 22, HACC of Ukraine chose a precautionary measure for the MP in the form of detention with an alternative bail of 15 million hryvnias. On November 24, Odarchenko was bailed.

However, on September 18, 2024, SAP initiated the announcement of Odarchenkoʼs wanted status — he allegedly illegally traveled abroad through the Transcarpathian region.

To be updated.