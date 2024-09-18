A new resolution on renaming more than 300 settlements will be submitted to the parliament

The leadership of the parliament and the factions will submit a new resolution to the Verkhovna Rada, which will remove five settlements with renaming problems.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk informed about this at a briefing, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"We decided that the conciliation council — the leadership of the parliament and the leaders of the factions — will introduce a new resolution, which will remove these five problematic cities, villages, towns, etc. in separate resolutions and vote this package in order to complete the decolonization of Ukraine," Stefanchuk said.

He said that the Verkhovna Rada will hold separate discussions on the renaming of these five settlements, then they will register two draft resolutions, which will later be put to a vote in the hall.

Stefanchuk clarified that the preliminary talks are about renaming the settlements Yuzhne, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Synelnikove, Pervomaisk and Pavlohrad.

According to the speaker, the Verkhovna Rada will return to the renaming resolution after voting on all the resource bills, which are primarily needed for the Ukrainian budget.

Earlier today, the Rada failed to support Resolution No. 11188 on de-Russification of the names of 333 Ukrainian settlements. 208 MPs out of the required 261 voted pro.

Renaming in Ukraine

In 2022, 9 859 toponyms were renamed in Ukraine and 145 monuments associated with Russian figures were dismantled.