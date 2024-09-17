News

The Ukrainian Navy destroyed Russian ammunition depots near Mariupol


Oleksandra Opanasenko


Units of the Naval Forces of Ukraine destroyed Russian ammunition depots near the occupied Mariupol.

This was reported in the Navy of Ukraine.

The strike destroyed both storage infrastructure and tons of ammunition that the Russians were stockpiling for the war against Ukraine. The Navy noted that they "continue to destroy the enemy on land, at sea and in the air." No other details were reported.