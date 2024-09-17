The Ukrainian Navy destroyed Russian ammunition depots near Mariupol

Units of the Naval Forces of Ukraine destroyed Russian ammunition depots near the occupied Mariupol.
This was reported in the Navy of Ukraine.
The strike destroyed both storage infrastructure and tons of ammunition that the Russians were stockpiling for the war against Ukraine. The Navy noted that they "continue to destroy the enemy on land, at sea and in the air." No other details were reported.
- On the night of September 7, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit a large warehouse with ammunition and equipment in the village of Soldatske in the Voronezh region of Russia.