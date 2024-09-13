The Toronto Film Festival canceled the screening of the film “Russians at War”

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is suspending screenings of Russians at War, which whitewashes the Russian occupiers in the war against Ukraine. Management reported "significant threats to festival operations and public safety" in an updated statement.

It added that it had received reports indicating "potential activity in the coming days," which poses a significant risk. The premiere of the film was temporarily canceled to ensure the safety of guests, staff and volunteers of the film festival.

At the same time, TIFF continues to believe that this film "deserves a place in the festival program" and wants to show it when it is safe to do so. The film festival "supports civil discourse about films" and peaceful assembly.

"The Toronto International Film Festivalʼs cancellation of the screening of the film Russians at War by the former Russia Today documentary filmmaker is the only right decision. This project has already caused significant damage to the festivalʼs reputation and has given Russia a chance to undermine democracy even more," responded Oleg Nikolenko, Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto.

The day before, TIFF announced that the premiere would not be canceled — in their opinion, the film "cannot be considered Russian propaganda" because it was financed by Canada, not the Russian Federation.

What movie are we talking about?

The film "Russians at War" was shot by former Russia Today documentarian Anastasia Trofimova. Trofimova shot the tape while in the war zone in Ukraine.

The film shows only brief glimpses of the actual fighting, it does not give an insight into the destruction that Russia is causing in Ukraine.

In particular, the tape features a Ukrainian who fights on the side of Russia and tells that there is a civil war in Ukraine and that Ukraine bombed its own eastern regions. Another character broadcasts a classic Russian narrative about Ukrainian Nazis.

The heroes of the film are "poor ordinary Russians" who fight only for money, do not understand why this war is necessary, cry for the dead and are generally manipulated by politicians.

Previously, the film was shown at the Venice Film Festival, which caused widespread criticism from Ukraine. Now they want to show it at the International Film Festival in Toronto.

Reaction of Ukraine

The Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto Oleh Nikolenko said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine opposed the screening of this film at the International Film Festival in Toronto because, according to him, the film deliberately distorts the realities of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. The consul also added that in the film the responsibility for the actions of the Russians was shifted to the media and propaganda. This infantilizes criminals and frees them from moral and legal responsibility for their actions.