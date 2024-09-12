At the film festival in Toronto, a film will be shown that whitewashes the Russians in the war against Ukraine

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) "recognizes and respects" concerns about Russians at War, a film that whitewashes the Russian occupiers fighting against Ukraine, but will not cancel its premiere.

This is stated in the TIFF statement.

They emphasize that the film, which they describe as documentary and Canadian, is an official co-production between Canada and France with funding from several Canadian agencies at both the federal and provincial levels.

"We understand that this was done without the knowledge or participation of any Russian state bodies. In our opinion, in no case can this film be considered Russian propaganda," the film festival said.

And he added that he advocates the right of artists and cultural workers to freely express "fair political comments and oppose censorship."

TIFF also expressed its understanding of the suffering of the Ukrainian people due to the Russian invasion.

"When we work with art created in this politically charged time, we are guided by the democratic values of freedom of conscience, thought, expression and peaceful assembly, as protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms for all Canadians, including Canadian artists," summarized in TIFF.

What movie are it is about?

The film "Russians at War" was shot by former Russia Today documentarian Anastasia Trofimova. Trofimova shot the tape while in the war zone in Ukraine.

The film shows only brief glimpses of the actual fighting, it does not give an insight into the destruction that Russia is causing in Ukraine.

In particular, the tape features a Ukrainian who fights on the side of Russia and tells that there is a civil war in Ukraine and that Ukraine bombed its own eastern regions. Another character broadcasts a classic Russian narrative about Ukrainian Nazis.

The heroes of the film are "poor ordinary Russians" who fight only for money, do not understand why this war is necessary, cry for the dead and are generally manipulated by politicians.

Previously, the film was shown at the Venice Film Festival, which caused widespread criticism from Ukraine. Now they want to show it at the International Film Festival in Toronto.

Reaction of Ukraine

Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto Oleh Nikolenko said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine opposed the screening of this film at the International Film Festival in Toronto because, according to him, the film deliberately distorts the realities of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. The consul also added that in the film the responsibility for the actions of the Russians was shifted to the media and propaganda. This infantilizes criminals and frees them from moral and legal responsibility for their actions.

Oleh Nikolenko also emphasized that after weeks of intense communication, the leadership of the Toronto International Film Festival "has not demonstrated readiness to resolve our concerns in a satisfactory manner."