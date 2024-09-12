The GUR scouts shot down a Russian fighter over the Black Sea

During the operation in the waters of the Black Sea, the soldiers of the special unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) destroyed the Russian fighter Su-30SM with the help of a portable anti-aircraft missile complex.

The GUR press service writes about this.

The combat plane fell into the sea. He was part of the 43rd separate naval aviation regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which is based at the airfield of the city of Saky in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Russian occupiers lost contact with their warship around five in the morning on September 11. Three hours later, a search and rescue operation was launched, involving an An-26 aircraft and Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters.

In the afternoon, the Russians noticed a characteristic stain from aviation fuel in the sea 70 kilometers northwest of Cape Tarkhankut. Then the wreckage of the destroyed Su-30SM was discovered.

The cost of such a fighter is approximately $50 million.