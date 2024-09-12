General Staff: Ukrainian fighters eliminated 1 270 Russians and destroyed one of their planes

On September 11, the Russian army lost another 1 270 of its soldiers killed and wounded, as well as military equipment.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, according to the General Staff, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 11 tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 73 artillery systems, 2 rocket salvo fire systems, 2 air defense systems, 93 units of automobiles and 2 units of special equipment, and another 43 UAVs of operational-tactical level.

The Ukrainian military also shot down a Russian plane. Where it was and which plane was shot down — the General Staff does not specify. Now the number of destroyed Russian planes has increased to 369.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they claimed 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.