Reuters: The Biden administration has submitted a classified report to the US Congress on its strategy for the war in Ukraine

US President Joe Bidenʼs administration has sent Congress a secret report on its strategy for the war in Ukraine.

Reuters writes about this with reference to sources.

The strategy has not yet been considered. It is not yet known what it consists of.

The US Congress has approved nearly $175 billion in aid to Ukraine and its allies during Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine.

In April 2024, the Republican-led House of Representatives passed a $95 billion additional spending bill that also included $61 billion in funding for Ukraine.

Within this bill, Congress asked the Administration of the President of the United States to submit a detailed strategy for Ukraine by the beginning of June. As the deadline approached and the report was not forthcoming, some members of Congress said they would consider blocking further funding.

Many Democrats and Republicans in Congress support the way the Biden administration is supporting Ukraine. However, some representatives of the Republican Party criticize it for restricting Ukraine from using American weapons to strike targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.