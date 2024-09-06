More than $6 billion in American aid to the Ukranian Armed Forces may burn on September 30. The White House is in urgent talks with Congress

The administration of US President Joe Biden is conducting urgent negotiations with Congress to find a solution for the use of more than $6 billion, which the US pledged for military aid to Ukraine, as it will "burn" with the arrival of the deadline for their use — September 30.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to sources.

In April, the United States approved a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine. The main tool of this package is the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA). This program allows for the provision of defense services to allies in emergency situations or the transfer of military equipment and weapons from the Pentagonʼs stockpiles. PDA was the main mechanism used by the Biden administration to deliver weapons to Ukraine.

Of the total aid package, PDA covers $7.8 billion. Most of this amount has not yet been used, although the deadline is approaching — the budget year ends on September 30.

The US State Department hopes to add the PDA powers to the Continuing Resolution, a short-term emergency spending bill that the Senate and House must pass this month.

Congressional staff, speaking on condition of anonymity, insisted in a conversation with Reuters that a solution would be found, as both the Democratic and Republican parties of the United States support Ukraine. In addition, to carry over this $6 billion to the next fiscal year, it is not necessary to hold a vote in Congress, where Trumpists can begin to block the decision. Only agreement is sufficient.

While negotiations with Congress continue, the Biden administration is considering a backup option that would actually allow the remaining $6 billion to be spent on military aid to Ukraine by September 30. According to this plan, weapons and military equipment will be purchased immediately, and the delivery terms will be extended so that military aid reaches Ukraine gradually.

Congress and the administration are also talking about another available resource. About $3 billion remains available for assistance to Ukraine, which is within the authority of PDA. There is no deadline for their use.

Congress is not entirely sure why arms shipments to Ukraine have fallen somewhat this year, but say itʼs partly because the Defense Department is concerned that its own stockpiles are depleting and the defense industry is grappling with supply chain problems.