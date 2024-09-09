The court extended the arrest of Hrynkevych Jr. for another two months

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended for two months the term of detention of businessman Roman Hrynkevych, who is involved in the case of the supply of clothing for the Armed Forces.

Such a decision was made by the court on September 4, "Word and Deed" reports.

The arrest was extended until November 1, 2024 with a bail of UAH 360 million. In the case of depositing a deposit, he will be charged with the following duties:

arrive at every demand;

not to leave the village of Kozyn (Kyiv region), without permission;

to report a change of residence and/or place of work;

deposit foreign passports and wear an electronic bracelet.

The Pechersk District Court also extended the arrest of Volodymyr Tymkiv, the founder and director of the Trade Lines Retail company, until November 1. The alternative is UAH 250 million bail. Andrii Kolotyl was also kept in custody until November 1. He was given 160 million hryvnia bail as an alternative.

In addition to them, Viktor Kuzminskyi, the director of the Construction Company "Sitigrad", will remain in custody until November 1. The alternative is UAH 302.8 million of collateral.

The case of the Hrynkevichs

In 2023, the State Bureau of Investigation began an investigation into the fact of the procurement of clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces. Companies of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych won 23 tenders for the supply of clothing to the Ministry of Defense worth over 1.5 billion hryvnias. The companies did not fulfill their obligations or did it improperly, which caused the state more than a billion hryvnias in losses.

On December 29, 2023, the businessman tried to bribe an investigator of the State Bureau of Investigation — then he was detained. Currently, the Ministry of Defense has terminated all contracts with Hrynkevychʼs companies, and the court has seized the property of his family and companies controlled by him.

Hrynkevichʼs son, Roman, is also involved in the case of procurement of clothing for the army. He tried to leave the country and was detained on January 22, 2024 in Odesa. Three more people involved in the procurement case were also detained — they, Ihor and Roman Hrynkevych are currently in custody.

Also, the State Bureau of Investigation has a decision to seize the property of the ex-fiancée of Roman Hrynkevych, the artist Sofia Morozyuk. Morozyuk herself rejects suspicions that she received apartments, cars or real estate from Roman Hrynkevych or his family. Morozyuk assures that during the period of the relationship, she received only an engagement ring and a necklace, which she promised to sell.