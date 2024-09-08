Zelensky appointed two deputy heads of the Presidentʼs Office and two advisers of the president

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed two deputy heads of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) and two advisers of the president.

The relevant decrees are published on the website of the Office of the President.

A journalist and one of the authors of the presidentʼs speeches Dmytro Lytvyn became the presidentʼs adviser on communications.

The ex-head of the Ministry of Strategy and Industry Oleksandr Kamyshin was appointed as Zelenskyʼs freelance adviser on strategic issues.

The former head of the Ministry of Reintegration Iryna Vereshchuk and the ex-head of the Transcarpathian Regional Military Administration Viktor Mykyta (he was dismissed from the position of the head of the Regional Military Administration today by another decree) became the deputies of the OPʼs head.