Zelensky fired three deputy heads of the Presidentʼs Office

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, dismissed three deputy heads of the Office of the President — Mykola Tochytskyi, Oleksiy Kuleba, and Yuliya Sokolovska.

This is evidenced by the relevant decrees on the website of the head of state.

At the meeting on September 5, the Verkhovna Rada supported the appointment of Tochytskyi as the head of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, and Kuleba as the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and the Minister of Community and Territorial Development.

It is not yet known what Yuliya Sokolovska will do after leaving her post.

Oleksiy Kuleba was the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office since January 2023, he was engaged in regional politics. And Mykola Tochytskyi was responsible for the international direction in the Presidentʼs Office from April 2024.

Yulia Sokolovska has been the deputy head of the Office of the President since March 2020.