The USA allocated a new aid package to Ukraine worth $250 million.

This is stated on the website of the Pentagon.

This will be the 65th delivery of weapons to Ukraine from the US starting in August 2021. This time it is about equipment that will "provide Ukraine with additional opportunities to fulfill its obligations" and cover the most urgent needs. In particular, these are air defense missiles, ammunition for jet systems and artillery, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons.

Here is the full list of new US aid:

missiles for the RIM-7 anti-missile system;

anti-missile system; portable anti-aircraft complexes Stinger;

ammunition for HIMARS;

155 and 105 mm caliber artillery ammunition;

TOW missiles;

missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

Bradley infantry fighting vehicles;

M113 armored personnel carriers;

MRAP armored military vehicles;

ammunition for small arms and grenades;

patrol boats;

explosive munitions;

spare parts and other equipment.

Today, September 6, the 24th meeting in the “Ramstein” format for aid to Ukraine is being held at an airbase in Germany. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the meeting would discuss "long-range solutions of partners", referring to the permission to strike targets in Russia with long-range weapons.

The previous aid package of $125 million was announced on the eve of Ukraineʼs Independence Day. It included ammunition, missiles and drones.