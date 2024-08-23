The USA announced a $125 million aid package to Ukraine. Hereʼs whatʼs in it

The US Department of Defense has published a list of weapons that will be part of a new $125 million aid package for Ukraineʼs Independence Day.

This is stated on the website of the Pentagon.

The package will include:

systems for countering C-UAS drones;

ammunition for HIMARS;

155 and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;

TOW missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

HMMWV military vehicles;

small arms cartridge;

medical equipment;

explosive equipment;

spare parts, services, training, transport.

The Pentagon noted that the United States and the international coalition of nearly 50 NATO members and partners remain committed to supporting Ukraine, which continues its fight against Russian aggression.