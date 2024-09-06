Canada informed about a new aid package for Ukraine

At the “Ramstein” meeting, Canada informed about new military aid to Ukraine, the government press service reports.

Canada will transfer more than 80 000 CRV7 ground attack missiles to Ukraine. They are already being prepared for shipment to Poland, and from there they will arrive in Ukraine in the coming months.

These missiles have already been decommissioned and were used by the Royal Canadian Air Force on CF-18 fighters.

Canada will also transfer 970 C6 machine guns, 10 500 9mm pistols, 29 decommissioned M113 armored personnel carrier chassis and 64 Coyote LAV combat reconnaissance vehicles. They will be repurposed or used for spare parts.

Since 2022, Canada has allocated 4.5 billion Canadian dollars in military aid to Ukraine.

Today, September 6, the 24th meeting in the Rammstein format for aid to Ukraine is being held at an air base in Germany. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the meeting would discuss "long-range solutions of partners", referring to the permission to strike targets in Russia with long-range weapons.