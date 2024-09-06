The USA informed about a new $250 million aid package to Ukraine.
This was stated by US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin at a meeting of the “Ramstein” format.
US President Joe Biden is expected to approve the aid today. According to Austin, this military package will increase opportunities to meet the growing needs of Ukraine.
At the same time, Austin did not say what exactly will be in the new aid package.
- Today, September 6, the 24th meeting in the “Ramstein” format for aid to Ukraine is being held at an air base in Germany. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the meeting would discuss "long-range solutions of partners", referring to the permission to strike targets in Russia with long-range weapons.
- The previous aid package of $125 million was announced on the eve of Ukraineʼs Independence Day. It included ammunition, missiles and drones.