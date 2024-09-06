Ukraine will receive another 77 Leopard tanks from European partners

Germany, together with its European partners, will hand over 77 more Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, reports Spiegel.

Also, Ukraine will receive from Germany 12 self-propelled howitzers PzH 2000 worth €150 million. Six of them will be delivered this year and another six next year to the US Air Force Base Ramstein.

Today, September 6, the 24th meeting in the Rammstein format for aid to Ukraine is being held at an air base in Germany. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the meeting would discuss "long-range solutions of partners", referring to the permission to strike targets in Russia with long-range weapons.

The USA has already informed about a new $250 million aid package to Ukraine.