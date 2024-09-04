At night, air defense shot down seven missiles and 22 attack drones

On the night of September 4, the Russians hit Ukraine with air and ground-based missiles, as well as Shahed attack drones.
This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
In total, the Russians launched 42 aerial targets over Ukraine:
- two Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft from the airspace of the Tula region of the Russian Federation;
- two Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft from the airspace over the Black Sea;
- six Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation;
- three “Iskander-K” cruise missiles from the territory of the occupied Crimea;
- 29 Shahed-131/136 attack drones from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
In total, it was possible to shoot down 29 air targets:
- four Kh-101 cruise missiles;
- three "Iskander-K" cruise missiles;
- 22 Shahed-131/136 attack drones.
Six attack drones disappeared from radars, presumably suppressed by electronic warfare, another flew to Belarus.
Anti-aircraft defense worked in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, Ternopil, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava and Sumy regions.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the Russian air attack.
- Today at night and in the morning the Russians attacked Lviv and Kryvyi Rih. In Lviv, it is currently known about 38 wounded and seven dead. Three of the dead are children. In Kryvyi Rih, more than 10 high-rise buildings, a pharmacy, shops, four educational institutions and the same number of cars were damaged. The Russians also damaged the hotel — the building was destroyed from the 1st to the 3rd floor. Five people were injured, including a 10-year-old girl. There are no casualties.