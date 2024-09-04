At night, air defense shot down seven missiles and 22 attack drones

On the night of September 4, the Russians hit Ukraine with air and ground-based missiles, as well as Shahed attack drones.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In total, the Russians launched 42 aerial targets over Ukraine:

two Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft from the airspace of the Tula region of the Russian Federation;

two Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft from the airspace over the Black Sea;

six Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation;

three “Iskander-K” cruise missiles from the territory of the occupied Crimea;

29 Shahed-131/136 attack drones from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

In total, it was possible to shoot down 29 air targets:

four Kh-101 cruise missiles;

three "Iskander-K" cruise missiles;

22 Shahed-131/136 attack drones.

Six attack drones disappeared from radars, presumably suppressed by electronic warfare, another flew to Belarus.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, Ternopil, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava and Sumy regions.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the Russian air attack.