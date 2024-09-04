At night, the Russians hit Lviv with drones and missiles. There are dead and injured

At night, the Russians attacked Lviv with attack drones and missiles. More than 35 people were injured, including two children aged 10 and 15. Several victims are in serious condition. Three people died. Preliminary, a 14-year-old girl and a 50-year-old nurse-midwife among them.

The mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi and the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi reported this.

As of 09:00, it is already known about 38 wounded and seven dead. Three of the dead are children, among them two girls aged 9 and 14.

There is a fire in residential buildings near the main station. Two schools will not start classes today: students of "Arnika" and school No. 17 are staying at home. Many broken windows in the area of Konovaltsya, Brativ Mikhnovskyi, and Melnyk streets. Several streets were also closed to traffic in Lviv. In particular, traffic will be restricted on Sknylivskyi Most and Konovaltsia Street.

In total, about 50 buildings were damaged, most of them are the historical heritage of the city. Schools and medical facilities were also damaged.

Around four in the morning, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the threat of drones in the Lviv region. At 05:40 in the morning, cruise missiles were reported in the direction of the city.