The Russians hit Kryvyi Rih and destroyed the hotel

On the morning of September 4, the Russians struck Kryvyi Rih — houses and civilian infrastructure were damaged. Five people were injured, there were no causalties.

The chairman of the cityʼs Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul and the chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported on this.

Women aged 62, 83 and 84, and a 70-year-old man will be treated at home. A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized.

As a result of the attack, the occupiers damaged the hotel — the building was destroyed from the 1st to the 3rd floor .

More than 10 high-rise buildings were destroyed by the blast wave, several of them had windows blown out. A pharmacy, shops, four educational institutions and the same number of cars were also damaged.

In the city, due to the liquidation of the consequences of the enemy attack, traffic was temporarily blocked from Svyatoheorhiivska Street to Domnobudivnyki Square.