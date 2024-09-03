A paramedic who was injured by the Russian shelling of Kharkiv died in the hospital

In the middle of the day on September 1, the Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv with a dozen hits. More than 40 people were injured, one of them — ambulance paramedic and fifth-year medical university student Yevhen Yurko — died in the hospital.

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

The condition of the 21-year-old paramedic after the Russian shelling was serious, doctors tried to save his life.

The Russian army hit Kharkiv with “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and S-300 anti-aircraft missiles. The Russians targeted three locations — the Kharkiv Palace of Sports, a shopping center in the Saltivsky district and near the Hydropark in the Kyivsky district. The Sports Palace was hit four times.

The "Nova Post" branch, shops, a gas pipeline, a sports complex, a shopping center, and cars were also damaged.