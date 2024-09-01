The Russians struck Kharkiv 10 times. Dozens of people were injured, including doctors

On the afternoon of September 1, Russia struck Kharkov 10 times. More than 20 people were injured.

This was written by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov and the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

As of 2:42 p.m., 29 victims are known. Two medics were injured, one doctor is in serious condition. Two children are also among the victims.

Terekhov wrote that two districts were under attack — Saltivskyi and Nemyshlyanskyi. Sinegubov later clarified that the blows came at three locations: the Kharkiv Palace of Sports, a shopping center in the Saltiv district, near the Hydropark in the Kyivsky district.

Among the damages are the "Nova Poshta" branch, shops, a sports complex, a shopping center, and cars. The gas pipeline is also damaged, there is a fire. All relevant services are on site. In addition, the Russians destroyed the Kharkiv Sports Palace. He was beaten as many as four times, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine noted.

As of 3:30 p.m., there are already 41 injured in Kharkiv, Synegubov said. Among them are five children.

The Russians previously fired at the city with "Iskander-M" missiles, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported. Their speed during the attack was 6,000 km/h. According to the National Police, the Russians launched eight missiles at Kharkiv, three of them Iskander-M. There were also at least as many hits from the S-300 air defense system.

Updated at 7:25 p.m. The number of victims has increased to 47. Seven of them are children. The youngest victim is three months old, he has an acute reaction to stress.

Three people were rescued from the rubble. The search and rescue operation is still ongoing.