Airstrikes on Kharkiv. The number of victims has increased — what is known now

On August 30, the Russian Armed Forces shelled five locations in the Industrial and Slobid districts and in the center of Kharkiv. Six people died, the number of injured increased to 97.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Synegubov.

As of the morning of August 31, 97 injured people are known, including 22 children. The condition of five children is satisfactory, and the condition of a 17-year-old girl is severe. According to detailed information from the law enforcement officers, six people were killed: a 74-year-old man, an 18-year-old girl, a 14-year-old child, a 73-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man and a woman whose data is still being established.

Telegram / Олег Синєгубов

The occupiers used the FAB-500, a 500-kilogram aerial bomb with a high-explosive warhead. One of them hit a high-rise building. In total, 82 apartment buildings and 11 private buildings, three administrative buildings, two educational institutions, 47 commercial establishments, 57 cars, two warehouses, 10 garages, and one enterprise were damaged.

In the Industrial district there was a direct hit of an aviation munition on the 12th floor, and in Nemyshlyansky — on a local park. The consequences of shelling are also visible in the Slobidsky and Kyivsky districts of Kharkiv.

According to preliminary information from the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, Russian troops fired aerial bombs on Kharkiv from the village of Dubove in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation from Su-34 aircraft.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office is conducting a pre-trial investigation into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war with intentional killing (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).