Russian attack on Kharkiv. The number of dead and wounded has increased — what is known at the moment

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv around 15:15. In total, the Russians launched five UMPB D-30 aerial bombs from the Belgorod region on the city.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

The Russians aimed at the central part of the city, there was a hit on the ground, the grass caught fire. Garages and an educational institution were damaged in the Kyivsky district. A 12-story building was hit in the Industrialny district, and 5 cars were also damaged there. A warehouse was hit in the Slobidsky district, and 3 houses were also damaged there.

Telegram / Олег Синєгубов

In total, 47 injured civilians are known, 20 of them are in serious or extremely serious condition. Some of the wounded had to undergo amputations. At least 5 people were also killed in the shelling, including a 14-year-old girl.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has started a pre-trial investigation into the fact of violating the laws and customs of war with intentional killing (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported.

There may be people under the rubble and on the upper floors of damaged buildings. Information will be updated.