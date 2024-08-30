During the night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 12 of 18 Shahed drones

On the night of August 30, Ukrainian air defense shot down 12 of 18 Shahed drones in Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Sumy regions.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Four drones were lost in location (crashed). Russian troops also struck with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the downing.

An enterprise in the Dnipropetrovsk region and an industrial facility in the Poltava region were damaged by Russian shelling. There were no casualties.

Also, the enemy carried out an airstrike on Sumy — an enterprise was damaged there, 9 victims are known.