The Russians hit the enterprise in Sumy. There are wounded

At around 01:30 on August 30, Russian troops carried out an airstrike on an enterprise in the city of Sumy. Preliminary, 9 people were injured.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

A fire broke out in the city, and in some areas of the city there was smoke. The Sumy Regional Military Administration citizens were urged to close the windows and doors tightly and not to leave the house until the consequences of the attack were eliminated.

Updated at 9:40 a.m.: The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported that the company targeted by the Russians produces packaging for baby food, juices, and household chemicals.

The prosecutorʼs office is investigating the case for violation of the laws and customs of war.