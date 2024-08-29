Swimmer Anna Hontar took bronze at the 2024 Paralympics. This is the second medal for Ukraine

Ukrainian swimmer Anna Hontar won bronze in the S6 class 50-meter freestyle at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

This is stated on the website of the competition.

In addition to Gontar, seven more athletes of the S6 class started in the final swim of the distance.

The gold was won by Chinese representative Jiang Yuyan, who also set a Paralympic record — 32.59 seconds. American Elizabeth Marks won silver, her result was 32.90. Ukrainian Gontar finished in 33.01.

The Gontar medal is the second for Ukraine at this Paralympics. Earlier in the day, Anton Kol took silver in the 100m backstroke in the S1 class.

The 2024 Paralympics is the second in Hontarʼs career. Prior to that, the athlete took part in the Games in Tokyo — she won bronze at the same distance of 50 meters in freestyle. At the same time, the athlete holds the current world record, which she set in 2023 at the World Championship in Manchester — 32.54 seconds.