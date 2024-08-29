Ukraine won the first medal at the 2024 Paralympics: Anton Kol became second in swimming

On August 29, the Ukrainian national team won the first medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games. Swimmer Anton Kol became the silver medalist in the 100 m backstroke in class S1.

This is stated on the website of the Paralympics.

At the 2024 Paralympics, Kohl entered the final automatically and was one of seven athletes competing for medals in this class at this distance.

The final results of the swim look like this:

Kamil Otowski (Poland) — 2.17.85 minutes;

Anton Kol (Ukraine) — 2.33.49;

Francesco Bettela (Italy) — 2:33.82.

The Paralympics in Paris is the third in Kolʼs career, the Ministry of Youth and Sports notes. He previously won two bronze medals at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games and two silver medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.