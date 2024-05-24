Ukraine has confirmed its participation in the 2024 Paralympic Games

The Ukrainian national team will take part in the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, despite the admission of "neutral" athletes from Russia and Belarus.

This was announced at a press conference by the president of the National Committee of Disabled Sports of Ukraine, Valery Sushkevich, Suspilne reports.

The committee expects a total of 207 paralympians from Ukraine to participate in the 2024 Games. So far, 113 Ukrainian para-athletes have already won tickets to Paris.

"Out of 22 sports that will be at the Paralympic Games, Ukraine will participate in 17. If we talk about the current version of the situation, then we have 98 licenses in 13 sports. In terms of numbers, there are 113 athletes: 83 men and 30 women," Sushkevich explained.

The licensing process continues, and currently Ukraine is fighting for licenses in four more sports. Moreover, there will be a fight for some licenses until the middle of July.