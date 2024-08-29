The military of the Russian Federation was suspected of raping and enslaving a resident of the the Kherson region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion in absentia to the military of the 25th Separate Special Guards Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. He is accused of repeatedly raping and enslaving a resident of the Kherson region during the occupation of the region.

This was reported by SBU.

The figure in the case took part in the occupation of the Kherson region in 2022. In September of that year, he forcibly put a local woman in a car and took her to his apartment, where he raped her and imprisoned her for more than a month. The Russian soldier systematically raped her, forced the victim to serve his household, and for the slightest disobedience he beat her and locked her in the basement for a long time.

This continued until the settlement was de-occupied.

The figure is accused of violating the laws and customs of war, in particular, of brutalizing the civilian population. He faces 12 years in prison.