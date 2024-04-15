Victims of sexual violence by the Russian occupiers will be paid €3,000 in compensation

The Global Survivors Fund will pay €3,000 in reparations to victims of sexual violence during the war with Russia. As part of the project, 500 people will be able to receive compensation.

This was announced by the Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

The foundation plans to first collect data from victims, then determine whether their testimonies are true and whether these cases meet the criteria for conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV). If so, the victims will be able to receive €3,000 each. As part of the project, reparations will be paid to 500 victims. The Foundation promises confidentiality.

"Sexual violence related to the conflict is used by Russia as a psychological weapon, a method of intimidating the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories, a tool for humiliating and suppressing the Ukrainian people and for torturing prisoners of war. This is a gross violation of one of the fundamental rights of a person — to the personal integrity of a person," Lubinets emphasized.

He noted that CRSV can be qualified not only as war crimes, crimes against humanity or gross violations of human rights, but also as part of acts of genocide.

"I welcome the decision to launch this project and the Foundationʼs intention to protect the privacy of victims in order to protect human rights and their personal data," Lubinets wrote.