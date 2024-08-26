ARMA transferred a record 781 million hryvnias to the state in July. Medvedchukʼs property was among those sold

In July of this year, the Agency for Search and Asset Management (ARMA) transferred 781.14 million hryvnias from seized assets to the state budget of Ukraine — a record amount for the eight years of the ARMAʼs work.

This was reported by the first deputy chairman of the Councilʼs Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

For the first time in ten years, the state will receive money from the operation of the "Mezhyhirya" tourist park. This happened after all the arrested movable property of the fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych was handed over to the state in July. Since 2014, activists have been responsible for preserving the property. However, this year more than 500 valuable objects were found there, which were not previously in the descriptions.

In July, ARMA sold equipment, in particular, laptops and Apple, Samsung, etc. phones for more than 24 million hryvnias. Buyers also paid customs duties, the value of which exceeds 15 million hryvnias.

Among ARMAʼs assets sold in July is also a TRAXTER buggy belonging to former Ukrainian MP Viktor Medvedchuk. The cost of the car is 761.8 thousand hryvnias. The agency put his watches up for sale, and another 136 paintings by Medvedchuk are awaiting appraisal. The auction for the Maybach 57 car belonging to the family of the ex-MP will be held in August.

In July, the Pechersk Court of Kyiv allowed ARMA to manage Viktor Medvedchukʼs Royal Romance, one of the largest yachts in the world, but the Agency never got the right to sell it, so it sent a corresponding request to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Author: Iryna Perepechko