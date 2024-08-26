Power outages in Moldova after the Russian attack on Ukraine

The state-owned enterprise of Moldova “Moldelectrica” declared that the country had recorded interruptions in the energy system. The problems arose after Russiaʼs early morning attack on critical infrastructure in Ukraine, during which the Russian army used hundreds of drones and missiles.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

They said that the problem was detected in the energy system of the Ukraine-Moldova joint block.

In order to avoid "uncontrolled power outages", Ukraine changed the electricity supply scheme — Moldova receives electricity from local producers.

The situation in the Moldovan power system is currently under control, there are no threats of blackouts — “Moldelectrica” has enough internal generation to cope with "minor interruptions".

This is not the first such case. Thus, in November 2022, there were already mass power outages in Moldova due to the Russian missile attack on Ukraine. Then, problems with light appeared simultaneously in several areas of the country.

Historically, Ukraine and Moldova have a common power grid, it was part of the Soviet power system. There are direct power transmission lines between the countries that allow mutual export and import of electricity. Ukraine can export electricity to Moldova and import it from there.

Author: Iryna Perepechko