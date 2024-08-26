Iʼm Fine: Ukraine presented an installation of artifacts of war at the Burning Man festival

This year, at the Burning Man festival, the Ukrainian team will present an installation called Iʼm Fine. It was created from surfaces damaged by Russian missiles, shells and bullets.

This was reported by the initiator of the project and the founder of the charity fund "Come Back Alive" Vitaliy Deineha.

The installation consists of various elements, in particular, shot and torn by pieces of "Pedestrian Crossing" signs — 12 of them in total. They symbolize people who were killed by Russian soldiers when they were crossing the road.

The artists also used two signs “Діти” — one of them was removed near a completely destroyed school in the Kherson region.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The work includes a piece of the Kherson trade center, fragments of fences, gates, solar panels, transformers, sports and childrenʼs playgrounds.

The Ukrainian team used road signs with the names of settlements, each of them is actually a museum exhibit. Because, for example, there were only three such large signs in Kherson.

Deineha noted that this yearʼs art object symbolizes the fact that despite all the rocket attacks and attacks by the Russian army, Ukrainians have learned to "be strong and celebrate life." Therefore, they are really normal, but this reality is "scarier than night terrors."

The initiator of the project emphasized that the idea of the Ukrainian team worked — "tens of thousands of people" will hear it.

“One American said that there is so much grief and death in our installation that it is hard to bear and wept. Another said that she has a lot of power, because if we were victims and not warriors, we would not have brought her here," Deineha wrote.

Last year at Burning Man, Ukraine presented the art object The Hedgehog Temple, in the form of a huge hedgehog made of anti-tank hedgehogs — one of the symbols of Ukraineʼs defense during a full-scale war.

Burning Man is an annual eight-day festival of independent art. It has been held since 1986 in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada. As part of the festival, various art objects are installed in the desert, and at the end of the event, according to tradition, the event organizers burn a giant wooden human figure.

Author: Iryna Perepechko