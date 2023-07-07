Ukraine will present a war memorial made of anti-tank hedgehogs at the Burning Man festival

This year, at the Burning Man festival, the Ukrainian team will present The Hedgehog Temple military memorial (translated as "The Hedgehog Temple"). This is an art object in the form of a huge hedgehog, made of anti-tank hedgehogs — one of the symbols of Ukraineʼs defense during a full-scale war.

This was written by Yaroslav Korets, the head of the "Community of börners of Ukraine".

The team received grant money for implementation from the festival organizers.

The seven-meter "Hedgehog Temple" is made of rusty metal, and its "belly" will be filled with a hundred anti-tank hedgehogs — on them will be placed the stories of fallen soldiers, heroes and "just friends or loved ones who were taken away by the war." The framework of the installation will be covered with a military pixel grid.

"The Hedgehog Temple war memorial is dedicated to Ukrainians who will never be able to go to Burning Man again because the war took them away..." Korets said.

Anyone can send Yaroslav the stories of their loved ones who died in the war, their clothes, chevrons, jewelry or anything to be placed on the anti-tank hedgehogs inside The Hedgehog Temple.