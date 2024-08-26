Drones attacked the city of Engels in Russia, where the airfield is located

At night, drones attacked the cities of Saratov and Engels in Russia, where the Russian airfield "Engels-2" is located. Tu-160 and Tu-95 MS bombers are based there.

The governor of the Saratov region Roman Busargin said that the wreckage of the drone hit the highest high-rise building in Saratov, where a woman was injured. The Russian publication Astra writes that the drone hit a house in the residential complex Volga Sky — about 12 kilometers and 22 minutes away from the military airfield in Engels.

In Engels, debris from the drone also hit a house in Engels City 4 residential complex. From this complex to the military airfield "Engels-2" — 4 kilometers and 9 minutesʼ drive, Russian media write.

Engels residents heard the sounds of gunfire in the morning. Possible damage to the airfield was not reported.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia reports on the alleged downing of nine drones in the Saratov region.