”Babel” sources: drones damaged three Tu-95MS strategic bombers at Engels-2 airfield

A night drone attack damaged at least 3 Tu-95MS strategic bombers at the Russian Engels-2 airfield, Babelʼs sources in the special services reported. These planes launch Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles over Ukraine.

In general, on the night of April 5, Ukrainian drones attacked military airfields in Yeisk, Kursk, Engels and the Morozovsk air base in the Rostov region.

According to "Army TV", the Su-24, Su-24M and Su-34 front-line bombers, which attack the positions of the Armed Forces and front-line cities with guided aerial bombs (KAB), were based on Morozovsk. There, according to the Security Service of Ukraine, at least 6 planes were destroyed, 8 more were significantly damaged. There are data on almost 20 dead and wounded Russian soldiers.

Information about the consequences of the strikes on the airfield in Kursk is being clarified.

As Suspilne reports with reference to sources, two Su-25s were seriously damaged in Yeysk, and four Russian servicemen were killed.

The "Scheme" publication published satellite images of these airfields a day before the attack. In total, there were more than 40 planes on them. Engels has three Tu-160s, five Tu-95s, one Tu-22 and Il-76 each. Yeysk has 10 L-39 training and combat aircraft, five An-26 transport aircraft and one An-74 and An-12 each, four Su-27 type fighters, four Su-25, one Su-30, as well as Ka helicopters -27, one Mi-8 and two training aircraft Tu-134UBL. "Morozovsk" had 29 fighters of various types, mostly Su-34.