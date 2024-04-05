SBU destroyed at least 6 enemy planes at the Russian airfield “Morozovsk”

The attack on the Russian Morozovsk airfield on the night of April 5 was organized by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). At least 6 planes were destroyed there, and another 8 were seriously damaged.

This is reported by "Army TV" with reference to sources.

There are data on about 20 dead and wounded Russian soldiers as a result of the attack on the airfield. Su-24, Su-24M and Su-34 front-line bombers were based in Morozovsk, which attack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and front-line cities with guided aerial bombs (KAB).

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that 44 drones were allegedly destroyed over the Rostov region, where Morozovsk is located, but an electrical substation was damaged due to the attack. However, local media wrote that the target of the attack was the airfield itself and that there were hits there.

The airfield in Morozovsk was already attacked on December 17, 2023. At least one plane was damaged at the time. A Babel source then reported that it was a joint special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Armed Forces.